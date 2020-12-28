Hansen declares for NFL Draft

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen is making his run at the NFL. The senior declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, ending a standout career with the Illini.

“It’s been an honor to wear the Orange and Blue at Memorial Stadium in front of the best fans in the nation,” Hansen wrote on his Twitter announcement. “I have made memories and friends that will last a lifetime. I know I will miss my time in Champaign.”

Hansen started eight games as a senior and was named All-Big Ten (2nd team media, 3rd team coaches), ranking second in the league in forced fumbles (2), fourth in fumble recoveries (2) and tackles for loss (10.0), to go along with eighth in interceptions (2) and tackles (68).

Hansen’s 14 takeaways the past two seasons leads the nation. The Florida native forced 10 career fumbles, tying for the third-most in program history, only behind Illini legends Simeon Rice (13) and Whitney Mercilus (11). Hansen forced seven fumbles as a junior, leading the country in that category.

Hansen finishes his Fighting Illini career with 235 tackles, 26.0 TFLs, 7.0 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and three interceptions.