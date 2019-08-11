Hannah Heinz in remission, back in school for EIU soccer

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The EIU women’s soccer team reported to campus last week, that included Hannah Heinz. Heinz missed last season after being diagnosed with cancer in the spring of 2018.

She is now in clinical remission from Form B Cell Lymphoma. Her hair is growing back, and she returned to classes last semester.

It’s been a long road, one that included a set back this spring that put her back in the hospital. Now her goal is to see the field this season.

“There’s nothing like a first game back from any injury, let alone a setback where I just started sprinting for the first time in a year,” Heinz said. “Having to rebuild my body, I have a better appreciate for it. I say, ‘I can do two more sets, I can do this many more reps’, it’s made me a harder worker in those aspects.”

The Panthers regular season opens on August 23rd.