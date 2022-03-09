PANA (WCIA) — Jillian Hamilton is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Pana senior basketball player led the Panthers to the Class 2A state tournament and a third place finish. Hamilton was named a First Team All-State guard after averaging 17 points and six rebounds this season, she will suit up at Southwestern Illinois College next season.

“It was like a dream for us our freshman year we wanted to go to state and it finally came true our senior year,” Hamilton said. “Going out with a win, which a win we didn’t really want, but it was still a win it’s just mixed emotions knowing that the season has finally come to an end, but ending it on a win is a happy feeling.”

