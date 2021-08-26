Hall of Fame St. Joseph-Ogden football coach Dick Duval dies

WCIA — St. Joseph-Ogden football coach Dick Duval died Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer. His passing comes less than a week after the Hall of Fame coach had the football field named after him. Duval was 64 years old.

Thousands showed up to the newly named Dick Duval Field last Friday to honor the legendary coach. Originally from Herscher, Duval arrived at SJO in 1988 as a young coach looking to get his start leading a program. The very next season he led the Spartans to the state title game, one of five appearances in the championships.

Duval found out last March the field he coached on for more than a quarter century would bear his name. It was a long journey since then, as Duval battled pancreatic cancer, but his family says the moment the tarp came off the scoreboard is a moment they’ll cherish forever.

“When his grandkids come out here, they’ll always see that and think it’s PawPaw’s field,” Kiel Duval told WCIA 3 last Friday. “That’ll be a cool experience for them and it’ll definitely be cool for us seeing that.”

Duval coached the Spartans for 28 years, going 251-75 in that time. He won five state runner-up trophies and never had a losing record in nearly three decades as a head coach.