BISMARK (WCIA) — Michael Hackman is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin football player Michael Hackman led the Blue Devils to a 5-0 start. The senior captain rushed for 882 yards, the 4th in the state, while scoring 16 touchdowns, which is 3rd in the state.

Michael is averaging 11.3 yards per carry and 22 yards per reception. On the other side of the ball, he’s also leading the team in tackles. Michael is also a four year varsity letter winner in both basketball and baseball. Hackman plans to continue playing football in college.

“It’s really not just me, you know, it’s a team thing,” Hackman said. “The line’s been helping out a lot, I know those guys don’t get the big runs and everything, nobody looks at them, but it’s really them doing hard work and then I’m just making them look good and performing like that.”

Hackman is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//