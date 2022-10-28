(WCIA) — High school football playoffs kicked off round one tonight under the Friday night lights. We have highlights from several games across Central Illinois, plus more scores. See highlights from Mahomet-Seymour, Glenwood, PBL and more.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1A- #16 Madison 14, #1 Ridgeview-Lexington 14
2A– #15 Westville 35, #2 Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 43
2A– #13 Auburn 30, #4 Pana 59
3A– #16 Paxton Buckley Loda 12, #1 Prairie Central 57
3A– #14 Carlinville 20, #3 Williamsville 48
4A– #15 Spring Valley 6, #2 Sacred Heart-Griffin 55
5A– #16 Ottawa 14, #1 Mahomet-Seymour 40
6A– #9 Quincy 49, #8 Glenwood 42