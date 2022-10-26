(WCIA) — Check out scores from high school sports around Central Illinois, plus highlights from 2A boys soccer games in the Glenwood 2A Sectional Semi-Finals of Urbana vs. Rochester and Glenwood vs. Champaign Central.

BOYS SOCCER 2A

Urbana 0, Rochester 1

Glenwood 4, Champaign Central 1

BOYS SOCCER 1A

Althoff 1, SHG 0

VOLLEYBALL 1A

Effingham (St. Anthony) 2, Neoga 0

Farmer City (Blue Ridge) 2, Bloomington (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 1

Catlin (Salt Fork) 2, Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm) 0

Decatur (D. Lutheran) 2, Cerro Gordo, 0

Champaign (St. Thomas More) 2, Champaign (Judah Christian) 0