(WCIA) — Check out scores from high school sports around Central Illinois, plus highlights from 2A boys soccer games in the Glenwood 2A Sectional Semi-Finals of Urbana vs. Rochester and Glenwood vs. Champaign Central.
BOYS SOCCER 2A
Urbana 0, Rochester 1
Glenwood 4, Champaign Central 1
BOYS SOCCER 1A
Althoff 1, SHG 0
VOLLEYBALL 1A
Effingham (St. Anthony) 2, Neoga 0
Farmer City (Blue Ridge) 2, Bloomington (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 1
Catlin (Salt Fork) 2, Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm) 0
Decatur (D. Lutheran) 2, Cerro Gordo, 0
Champaign (St. Thomas More) 2, Champaign (Judah Christian) 0