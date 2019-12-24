Griffin “sensational” despite technical fouls

ST. LOUIS (WCIA) — Emotions were high when Illinois basketball battled Missouri for the Braggin’ Rights claim. Two technical fouls were called against Alan Griffin in the second half, but head coach Brad Underwood said he was one of the few Illini with a “combative spirit.”

With freshman Kofi Cockburn earning just two rebounds against Missouri, Alan Griffin stepped in and was able to lead the team with six rebounds. He played just 18 minutes but made a sizable impact, scoring all of his 8 points in the second half.

“Playing with your hair on fire, all the time. Alan Griffin came in, and he was sensational, and he did that,” says head coach Brad Underwood. “I’m not saying there’s ever anything that’s good about a technical foul, but just the intensity with which he played, the effort, going to the offensive glass and rebounding the basketball, and that’s just effort. I’m really proud of Alan.”

Ayo Dosunmu led with 21 points, but several starters failed to show up. Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams earned just 8 points combined, shooting under 20% from the field. In his 16 minutes of play, Andres Feliz didn’t score off his four shots, and earned just one rebound.

The Illini will be back in action Sunday, December 29th at the State Farm Center against North Carolina A&T. The Illini tip-off at 1 p.m. for their last non-conference game of the season. They start non-stop Big Ten play against Michigan State on January 2nd, 2020.