CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin apologized on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after he stepped on Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic. The play happened in the first half of the Illini’s 79-62 win over the Boilermakers, following a made basket by Stefanovic. The sophomore fell to the floor, when Griffin came down on him.

“What happened was out of character, and does not reflect who I am as a person,” Griffin wrote in a statement on Twitter.