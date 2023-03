(WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball coach Shauna Green has been named a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year finalist. After one of the biggest one year turnarounds this season, Green is one of 10 finalists.

Junior guard Makira Cook was also recognized by the WBCA as an All-American honorable mention. Cook is the first Illini player to earn All-America honors from multiple entities since Ashley Beggren in 1996-1997.