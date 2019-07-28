Grant Coleman improves stock at NCAA College Basketball Academy

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Of the more than 250 high school basketball players at the inaugural NCAA College Basketball Academy in Champaign, only two were from central Illinois. Mahomet-Seymour senior Grant Coleman took full advantage of his opportunity.

Blessed to have been a part of the first inaugural @TheCBBAcademy. I appreciate the opportunity to learn and grow as a player and person. It was a great experience! #AcademyU pic.twitter.com/Mptf2GdrH3 — Grant Coleman '20 (@GrantColeman_20) July 28, 2019

Coleman scored in double figures in multiple games over the three day camp. He was more interested in the drill portion of the academy however. He said that’s when the most improvement happens.

“There was gonna be a lot of coaches here, it was a good place to get looked at, there’s a lot of high talented athletes that are gonna push me and make be better. I was mainly looking forward to all the drill work because it teaches you break down drills and new moves that you don’t know and just helps your game a lot throughout the academy and it helps you play better,” he said. “AAU tournaments are more like go one-on-one and dribble, this is more put together and everyone works as a team.”

Coleman listed Nevada, Toledo, and Western Michigan as schools that contact him the most. But he currently has no offers.