Grant Coleman commits to UW-Milwaukee

WCIA — Grant Coleman had no college offers in July. Now two months later, he’s committed to play basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Coleman was one of two local basketball players invited to the inaugural NCAA College Basketball Academy in July. Coleman performed well during the three day camp and picked up his first offer on August 1st. Milwaukee came in with their offer on August 4th.

Coleman joins former Illini guard Te’jon Lucas and former assistant coach Paris Parham with the Panthers.