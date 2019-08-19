Grandison officially joins Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball officially added another player to its 2019-2020 roster on Monday. Holy Cross transfer wing Jacob Grandison will sit out this upcoming season and have two years of eligibility with the Illini.

