Grandison, Hutcherson learning the ropes in transfer season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is no other Illini basketball player with a journey like Jacob Grandison.

“I didn’t even play high school basketball, so it’s kinda hard to get recruited when you don’t play in high school, my path has been so different and crazy, I couldn’t tell you what up was different than down,” Grandison said.

The junior guard says “certain situations” kept him from playing in high school, so one of his first opportunities to play competitively came at Phillips Exeter where he completed a post-grad year. He followed that with two seasons at Holy Cross University, before joining the Illini.

“From then ’till now putting in the work and just believing in myself has really gotten me here, nothing was really handed to me to get to this place, which makes it that much better,” Grandison said.

With the Crusaders, he averaged 13 points per game his sophomore year, leading the team in three-pointers. He’s just one of the the two transfers to join the Illini from other programs.

Austin Hutcherson is making the jump from Division III basketball at Weslyan, where he led the conference in scoring.

“I always wanted to be at this level, and deep down I always knew that I could be, I think the D3 experience, a lot of people don’t really know about D3, and it’s better than a lot of people think, and it’s definitely prepared me for this experience,” Hutcherson said.

“They’re going to be three-year guys here and we’re going to get them on the court for two,” Brad Underwood said. “In their first year they become with knowledge and understanding and being ready to play. And that excites me, and they’ll make our guys better this year, they’re very competitive young men.”

Grandision and Hutcherson are sitting out a year due to NCAA transfer rules, but they’re looking forward to playing on the big stage next season.