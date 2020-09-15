Gov. Pritzker weighs in on high school sports: “This isn’t a political decision”

WCIA — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker isn’t back down on his stance to restrict high school contact sports, despite increasing pressure from coaches, fans and parents. The governor was asked about allowing football to restart at a press conference in Chicago on Tuesday, but the state’s highest elected official doubled down on his stance.

More from Gov. Pritzker on border states playing HS football: “Fine if they’ve decided to endanger children and families in those states by allowing certain contact sports to take place, that’s their decision. That’s not something that’s good for the families, children of IL.” pic.twitter.com/GNe9CNxIES — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) September 15, 2020

“Look, I’m not willing to sacrifice people’s lives or their health,” Pritzker said. “Neither the children, nor their parents who would be affected also. We’re being careful about it but I am relying upon doctors and researchers to give us the information. This isn’t a political decision. I know that there are people who like me simply to make a political decision to allow people to endanger themselves.”

Illinois Governor Pritzker on a return to sports: “Look I’m not willing to sacrifice people’s lives or their health. Neither the children nor their parents.”



“I know that there are people would like me to simply make it a political decision to allow them to endanger themselves.” pic.twitter.com/CMdeUBNQeg — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) September 15, 2020

“Look at the states that you’re talking about, they all have very high positivity rates. Double digit positivity rates in most and those are states fine. If they’ve decided to endanger children and families in those states by allowing certain contact sports to take place, that’s their decision. That’s not something that’s good for the families, the children of Illinois.”

Two rallies are planned for this weekend in Springfield and Chicago, organized by supporters of bringing back high school sports as soon as possible.