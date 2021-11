(WCIA) — Illinois volleyball dropped its second-straight match, losing to No. 11 Minnesota in three sets on Saturday. Watch the highlights from their match at Huff Hall.

Kennedy Collins led the Illini with 10 kills and two blocks, with sophomore Raina Terry added nine kills and a team-high three aces. Taylor Kuper added in 10 digs for the Illini, but Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy was tough to stop, scoring 15 kills on Illinois.