Goode sees Illini playing style as perfect fit

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois picked up their first commit of the 2021 class on Friday. Indiana 4-star guard Luke Goode announced his verbal on Twitter.

Goode, a Fort Wayne native, picked Illinois over Michigan State, Maryland, and Iowa. The only Indiana school to extend an offer to Goode was Butler. No offers from Indiana, Purdue, or Notre Dame.

He said in the end, Illinois made perfect sense.

“Coach Underwood from day one has preached to me about their play-style and how I’d fit perfectly into it,” Goode said. “He always says that they’re one of the best teams at scoring quickly in the shot clock. They’re really quick with the ball and he says at my position, my ability to shoot being able to play the wing and spread the floor and spread the court will be really good for their play style.”

Goode is only the second Indiana native to commit to the Illini since 1985, the other being Jalen Coleman-Lands.