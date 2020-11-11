Goode officially signs with Illinois

WCIA — Illinois basketball officially signed its lone commit so far in the Class of 2021 on Wednesday in Luke Goode on the first day of the early signing period.. The 6-foot-7, 200 pound wing is a Top-100 recruit out of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Goode (pronounced GOOD-ee) signed his NLI but will not have an official ceremony until Monday night at 6 p.m. at Homestead High School.

“I chose Illinois because I wanted to be part of a winning program,” Goode said in a statement to the school. “Between the coaches, teammates, and the school, it became an obvious choice. I’m excited to compete and represent the Illini fans in a winning way.”

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



"With @luke_goode21, we are adding an elite shooter with great size, the ability to play different positions, and tremendous leadership qualities." – @CoachUnderwood



Welcome to the Illini Family, Luke! pic.twitter.com/7dqINctepZ — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 11, 2020

“Luke Goode has been a top priority for us in this 2021 class for quite some time ,” Underwood said. “Coach Stephen Gentry did an unbelievable job building relationships with Luke and his family during the recruitment process, and we’re excited to officially welcome him to our program. With Luke we are adding an elite shooter with great size, the ability to play different positions, and tremendous leadership qualities.”

Goode averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a high school junior, earning a spot on the Supreme 15 Underclass All-State Team by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. He’s a 4-star recruit ranked No. 97 overall, checking in at No. 74 by ESPN, No. 96 by 247Sports composite and No. 120 by Rivals.