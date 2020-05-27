Glenwood’s Detmers named First Team All-American

WCIA — Former Glenwood standout and Louisville pitcher Reid Detmers is a first team All-American for the second straight season. Collegiate Baseball newspaper honored the future MLB draft pick on Tuesday.

Detmers went 3-0 this year in his four starts before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. The left-hander had a 1.23 ERA, striking out 48 batters in just 22 innings pitched, good enough for second in the NCAA and first among Power 5 teams. Detmers is projected to be a Top 10 first round pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.