Glenwood’s Detmers named First Team All-American

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WCIA — Former Glenwood standout and Louisville pitcher Reid Detmers is a first team All-American for the second straight season. Collegiate Baseball newspaper honored the future MLB draft pick on Tuesday.

Detmers went 3-0 this year in his four starts before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. The left-hander had a 1.23 ERA, striking out 48 batters in just 22 innings pitched, good enough for second in the NCAA and first among Power 5 teams. Detmers is projected to be a Top 10 first round pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020