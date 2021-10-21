Ginalick wins Athlete of the Week

MONTICELLO (WCIA) — Dylan Ginalick is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The senior helped lead the Sages to their second straight regional title this past weekend. The midfielder contributed to almost half of all goals scored this season, with 38 goals and 26 assists. He holds the Monticello career mark for assists and is second in goals. They lost in the sectional semifinal on Wednesday night, but Ginalick is still proud of all they have achieved.

“We were able to achieve a lot this year,” says Ginalick. “I’ve had this teammates since I was six or seven years old playing soccer with them. Winning a lot of games with them was a nice experience.”

Ginalick is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//