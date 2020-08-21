Gill weighs in on Ayo/Kofi returning: “It puts us back where we’re supposed to be”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illini basketball standout Kendall Gill raised more than $31,000 for the Cunningham Children’s Home this year during his 31st annual golf outing earlier this month. Gill also commended current Illini Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn for returning to school, saying he can’t wait to watch this season.
“He’s (Dosunmu) going to be a first round draft pick,” Gill said. “He didn’t get a chance to experience the NCAA tournament. He didn’t get a chance to experience the winning that I believe this team is going to do under Coach Underwood, so I think he made the right decision on coming back. And hey listen, if the season does happen, it’s great for us because we get to watch one of the best players in the country in Ayo lead this team and I’m looking forward to it. And it puts us back where we’re supposed to be.”
The Kendall Gill golf outing has now raised more than $550,000 for the Cunningham Children’s Home the past three decades.