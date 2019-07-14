Gill sees a similarity to Flyin’ Illini in current team

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Former Illini Kendall Gill caught up with Brad Underwood recently at his annual golf outing and one thing Underwood said stuck out to Gill.

In their conversation, Underwood said that their best players are also their hardest workers. That reminded Gill of his Illini teams from his time in the orange and blue.

“When your two best players are your hardest workers then that is what is going to make your team better and he’s absolutely right. Because that’s the way it was when I was here with the Flyin’ Illini. Nick Anderson, Kenny Battle were our two best players and they were two of our hardest workers,” Gill said. “Kenny Battle of course, he has the Kenny Battle Award here, he was the hardest worker and we fell in line with Kenny Battle and that’s what it seems like Ayo is doing for this program.”