MATTOON (WCIA) — Lily Ghere is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The three-sport standout and All-State player is already leaving her mark on the soccer field early on in the season, scoring eight goals through the first three games. The senior also plays volleyball and basketball for the Green Wave, as well as succeeding in the classroom as a National Honor Society member.

“We’re going to win 20 games that’s our goal,” Ghere said. “We all want to win 20 games and I think our minds are set so there’s never a game where we slack off. If we’re beating a team by however many, we’re going to go out and we’re going to pass the ball around for however long just to like get better and take it as a practice I guess.”

Ghere is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//