Georgetown parents concerned as upcoming football season hangs in the balance

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA)–Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School is trying to keep its football team together, but some parents are worried there might not be enough players to field a team.

Their current roster only has a handful of students. Georgetown’s superintendent said in a letter to parents they’ve also been without a head coach since May. Parents asked the school district if they had any plans to play co-op with another school, but so far, the district has not made any plans.

One mother, Tabatha Avalos, whose son is an incoming junior, says she doesn’t want her son to miss out on a year of football.

“This season is really important to him in terms of being recognized,” Avalos said. “A lot of them are worried if they take an off year, they won’t go anywhere.”

The superintendent told parents they’re actively working to fill in a new coaching replacement, but the season starts August 28th. If they can’t field enough players before then, they will not be eligible to compete.