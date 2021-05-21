Geoff Alexander promoted to assistant coach

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood announced on Friday that Geoff Alexander has been promoted to assistant coach. Alexander spent the last four seasons as an assistant to the head coach, but will now transition to an on-court coaching and recruiting role.

Previously, Alexander’s role on the support staff was leant to scouting reports, game and practice preparations, and video analysis. Alexander’s 3-year contract is still subject to approval by the Board of Trustees.

“Geoff has more than earned this opportunity; he has been an integral part of the everyday operation of our program these past four years during a period of tremendous growth and success,” said Underwood in a statement. “He has countless connections throughout his home state of Illinois and extensive recruiting experience across the country and internationally from his previous stops. I’ve always said that Geoff is a student of the game. That love and passion he has for basketball comes through in his coaching. He has great relationships with our players and familiarity with our systems, making this a very smooth transition.”

Illinois will have an entirely new coaching staff for the 2021-22 season, after assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman left for Kentucky. Stephen Gentry also announced his departure from the program, just moments after Alexander’s promotion was announced. With the hiring of Chester Frazier earlier this month, Underwood now has one spot to fill on his staff.