Geoff Alexander “on cloud nine” after moving up to assistant coach

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Geoff Alexander is getting back the court, after four years of working behind the scenes with Illinois Basketball. On Friday, he was promoted to assistant coach– taking a more active part in recruiting and coaching. It’s something he hasn’t done at the Power Five level yet.

But he’s proved himself at his other stops, spending five seasons at Evansville, and one season at Eastern Illinois. Alexander also played for Illini head coach Brad Underwood when he was at Western Illinois, also joining his coaching staff there as a grad assistant. Alexander joined the Illini staff as an assistant to the head coach in 2017, and Underwood says Alexander is more than ready to take on the job after being a part of his staff since day-one.

“That’s one of things I admire most about Geoff, you got to have people that believe in what you do, believe in what we’re doing,” says Underwood. “I was fortunate enough to get a guy like that, and to promote him is very easy, and to me it’s the right thing to do, and I know how good he is, and I’ll know how good I’ll be for our program. Geoff, like I said, is being rewarded for being very very loyal.”

Alexander has close ties to the state. The Lincoln High School graduate played under his dad and IBCA hall of fame coach Neil Alexander, who is among the winningest high school basketball coaches in Illinois.Geoff says it’s a dream come true to finally earn a coaching position at the program he grew up watching

“I love this program, I love this school, I love this state. I’m going to give everything I got to it,” says Alexander. “Growing up in the state, knowing how big of a program this is, I’m on cloud 9. I haven’t come down since it all came out. And just really anxious to get out, and on the grind, get out and about in these next coming weeks, just ready to get going.”