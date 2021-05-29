Gentry: “I think I really grew as a coach there in my two years”

WCIA — You will be hard pressed to find another number one seed in history that lost all three of their assistant coaches like Illinois did this offseason.

It was announced earlier this week Stephen Gentry would return to his alma mater Gonzaga. On the court, that may end up proving to be a big loss for the Illini. Gentry says Underwood gave him full reins of the offense this past season. He was the one calling plays from the sideline. He says he is bringing a whole new wealth of knowledge with him back to Washington.

“I think I really grew as a coach there in my two years,” says Gentry. “A lot of different recruiting experience there, recruiting in the Midwest.

“Got a lot of great experiences Xs and Os wise. This last year I actually ran our offense. I was the offensive coordinator calling plays. Coach Underwood and I were together for six years, he kind of each and every year gave me a little bit more responsibility and experience and that really allowed me to grow as a coach. I’m going to take all those different experiences and put them to use here at Gonzaga here for sure.”

Underwood is still searching for Gentry’s replacement to join Chester Frazier and Geoff Alexander on the bench next season.