GCMS opens up season in search of 3-peat

GIBSON CITY (WCIA) — It’s good to be at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley these days. The football team hasn’t lost a game since November 5, 2016. The Falcons have gone 28-0 since then, winning two state championships. Now they’ll look to 3-peat but will have to replace 16 starters. Replacing guys like Nathan Garard, Ryland Holt, Bryce Barnes and Jared Trantina, the WCIA 3 Fall Athlete of the Year, won’t be easy.

“There’s going to be pressure coming off two seasons like that, but we’re not too nervous about it,” GCMS senior linebacker Payton Kean said. “We all just want to leave our own legacy and put in our work.”

“It’s great to get back out here after all the hard work they put in this summer, it’s fun to see them together as a group here with the coaches and it’s great to be back,” GCMS head coach Mike Allen said.



The Falcons open the season hosting Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Aug. 30.