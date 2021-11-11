GCMS football coach Mike Allen retires from coaching

GIBSON CITY (WCIA) — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football coach Mike Allen has coached his last high school football game. The longtime Falcons coach is hanging up his whistle after more than two decades on the sidelines at the school. He will still remain athletic director for three more years before completely retiring after the 2024-25 school year.

“It’s been a blast and an honor coaching at GCMS,” Allen said. “The games, the memories, the people that we came in contact that we got to meet. It’s nice we have great coaches on staff, we have coaches that are ready to take over and go through the interview process and still be here three years to help out or answer any questions. I want to see good people in place and we have good people to take over so this is a perfect time before someone else snatches up, we want to take advantage of that.”

Allen finishes his 21 seasons with a 143-73 record, highlighted by undefeated back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018. After taking over the program in 2001, Allen went 0-9 but only had five losing seasons. The Falcons went 3-6 this season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Overall, Allen made 15 postseason appearances. The school’s all-time winningest coach says he wants his legacy to be remembered by more than just the wins and losses.

“That I treated everyone fairly, kindly and we won the right way, we lost the right way,” Allen said. “Kids in our program handled themselves in the classroom, community and on the football field.”