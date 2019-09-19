Gauna wins Athlete of the Week

ARCOLA (WCIA) — Arcola football player Pedro Gauna is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Riders defensive back and running back has two interceptions in three games, a sack and a touchdown, helping the Riders start the season 2-1. The senior captain also volunteers his time daily in a 5th grade classroom, helping a Spanish speaking student.

“I think it’s really important for athletes not to just to perform on the field, to perform in the community and classroom,” Gauna said. “It’s just nice seeing everybody come to you for advice, and seeing them look up to you as their leader.”

Gauna is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away in June. One boy and one girl from our pool of 40 weekly winners will take home the award. To nominate the next WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week, click here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//