BEMENT (WCIA) — Haley Garrett is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Cerro Gordo-Bement basketball player set the school record for points in a game at the Macon County tournament scoring 36 to lead the Broncos to a win.

The senior is leading her team in points and rebounds this season, averaging 17.4 and 7.9 per game.

“I just wanted to play my best, do the best I could for my team,” Garrett said. “I was hoping we could win a lot more, all the games. Yeah, I just wanted to play as best I could. Well, hopefully we can win the regional championship this year. Like I said, we work well, good chemistry.”

Garrett is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//