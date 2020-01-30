Garoppolo leaning on past experience at Super Bowl this week

WCIA — Former Eastern Illinois standout Jimmy Garoppolo is playing in his first Super Bowl as a starter but the San Francisco 49ers franchise player is no stranger to the sport’s biggest stage. Garoppolo is looking for his third ring after winning two as Tom Brady’s backup with the Patriots. Even though he didn’t play in those games, the experience goes a long way this week in Miami.

“All the requirements and obligations you have to do, just having been through that,” Garoppolo said. “Obviously being a starter it’s different with time management and everything but just having seen all that, up close and personal with it. I think all that will help me.”

Garoppolo is one two players in the Super Bowl with local connections. Former Illini offensvie lineman standout will line up on the other side, suiting up for Kansas City as a rookie.