CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illini freshman standout Gabe Jacas is growing in confidence with his role in Orange and Blue. The outside linebacker was the only Big Ten West player that earned FWAA Freshman All-American honors.

The 6’3″ 265 pound freshman earned tons of honors after the season, playing in 13 games as a true freshman with 8 starts at outside linebacker. Jacas was fourth on the team in sacks and tied for fifth in QB hurries. After a year under his belt, he’s ready to continue to make his presence known.

“I got a ton of experience now, I mean now I feel like I learned a lot this past season and then I feel like I’ve been playing faster and adapted very well to the game, so just excited to just showcase my ability on the field and just go after it this year, just not hear about the past and the achievements I got, but just a new year, new me so I’m just excited to play another year and showcase my talents,” Jacas said.