CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois true freshman outside linebacker Gabe Jacas has been named to the Football Writers Association of America True Freshman All-American team.

Jacas is the second Illini to be named an FWAA Freshman All American in the award’s history. He joins Akeem Spence, who back in 2010 was the first ever Illini true freshman to be honored.

Jacas was an all Big Ten Honorable Mention with 35 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. He was also named on ESPN, 247Sports and College Football News True Freshman All American teams.