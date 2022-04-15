CHICAGO (WCIA) — A couple of future Illini are in Chicago for the Jordan Brand Classic All Star game. Signees Ty Rodgers and Skyy Clark got to see each other again before suiting up in orange and blue.

With 22 of the country’s top 30 ranked players in the Class of 2022 all in one place, there were plenty of high flying dunks and Illinois signee Ty Rodgers more than held his own. The 6-foot-6 wing wasted little time getting in on the fun, his first points were on a dunk, with the 4-star recruit finishing with 8 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

“I’ve always felt like I’ve been overlooked, pushed off to the side,” Ty Rodgers said. “I always felt like my game wasn’t valued enough so to be able to be out here and prove myself with the best, it’s a blessing for sure.”

Rodgers was one of two future Illini in the house with fellow signee Skyy Clark on the same team, but the 5-star guard who signed with the Orange and Blue on Wednesday did not play, electing to sit out, still recovering from a torn ACL. Clark leaves impressed with what his future teammate showed.

“It was fun to actually see him in action,” Skyy Clark said. “I saw him a little bit in practice but to see him in a full game, I really love his game.”

What do you think he showed on this big stage? 22 of the top 30 recruits in the country and he’s No. 54.

“He showed a lot of people that he can hang with him,” Clark said. “The 2022 class is very deep so anybody from 1-100 is NBA potential but he showed out for sure.”

It won’t be long before Clark and Rodgers will head to Champaign. Clark is actually going straight there for his official visit starting Sunday night, his first time on campus. Both guys will get to Illinois in June to start workouts in Orange and Blue.