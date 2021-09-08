Full Illinois basketball schedule released

WCIA — The Illinois men’s and women’s full basketball schedules were released on Wednesday, with the Big Ten announcing its teams will play a 20-game conference slate for the fourth straight year. Illinois opens up league play on Dec. 3 with Rutgers visiting State Farm Center. The other early conference game is Dec. 6 at Iowa. The Illini resume Big Ten play Jan. 2 with a trip to Minnesota. Marquee games against Michigan (Jan. 14), Purdue (Jan. 17) and Michigan State (Jan. 25) all follow in the weeks ahead.

In February, Illinois hits the road five times with games at Indiana, Purdue, Michigan St. and Michigan, along with Rutgers. The Illini only play at home three times in the month.

The 25th annual Big Ten Tournament will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis from March 9-13, 2022.

To see the entire Illinois men’s basketball schedule click here: https://fightingillini.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule

The winningest Big Ten program over the last two years, Illinois is coming off a 24-7 campaign, including a 16-4 mark in conference play followed by the Big Ten Tournament championship and No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois set school records with 19 victories against Big Ten competitors and six wins over top-10 teams. The Illini ended the year at No. 2 in the AP poll, the second-highest final ranking in program history.

The Illinois women’s basketball team opens up Big Ten play on Dec. 9 at Michigan State, before returning to conference action Dec. 30 hosting Maryland.

To see the full Illini women’s basketball schedule click here: https://fightingillini.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule