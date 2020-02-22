Full Court Friday (2-21-20)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Full Court Friday including video wins from Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Lincoln, Mahomet-Seymour, Effingham, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Central A&M, Judah Christian, Centennial and MacArthur.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL:

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 70, Armstrong-Potomac 33

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 54, Okaw Valley 49

Auburn 59, Williamsville 49

Centennial 65, Bloomington 62

Central 60, Peoria 57

Central A&M 67, Warrensburg-Latham 31

Cerro Gordo-Bement 61, Cumberland 60

Mahomet-Seymour 67, Charleston 43

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 77, Cissna Park 61

Clifton Central 49, Iroquois West 42

Meridian 75, Clinton 43

Peoria Manual 69, Danville 64

Effingham 69, Mattoon 58

St. Anthony 48, Casey-Westfield 42

Decatur LSA 64, Argenta-Oreana 35

MacArthur 73, Eisenhower 53

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 62, Chrisman 56

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 47, Lexington 38

Normal U-High 44, Glenwood 33



Jacksonville 54, Rochester 33

Lincoln 72, Taylorville 46

Monticello 57, Olympia 45

Newton 58, Neoga 48

Vandalia 70, Pana 66 F/OT

Pontiac 69, Rantoul 54

Sacred Heart-Griffin 64, Southeast 62

Bloomington Central Catholic 62, St. Joseph-Ogden 53

St. Teresa 54, Shelbyville 45

Prairie Central 79, St. Thomas More 69

Salt Fork 70, Westville 45

Schlarman 67, Oakwood 59

Lanphier 65, Springfield 54

Tuscola 72, Sullivan 41

Unity at Illinois Valley Central

Peoria Richwoods 58, Urbana 55

Villa Grove-Heritage 56, Sangamon Valley 34

Dwight 64, Watseka 59

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL:

CLASS 3A GLENWOOD REGIONAL FINAL:

Rochester 45, Sacred Heart-Griffin 38