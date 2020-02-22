Full Court Friday (2-21-20)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Full Court Friday including video wins from Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Lincoln, Mahomet-Seymour, Effingham, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Central A&M, Judah Christian, Centennial and MacArthur.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL:
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 70, Armstrong-Potomac 33
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 54, Okaw Valley 49
Auburn 59, Williamsville 49
Centennial 65, Bloomington 62
Central 60, Peoria 57
Central A&M 67, Warrensburg-Latham 31
Cerro Gordo-Bement 61, Cumberland 60
Mahomet-Seymour 67, Charleston 43
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 77, Cissna Park 61
Clifton Central 49, Iroquois West 42
Meridian 75, Clinton 43
Peoria Manual 69, Danville 64
Effingham 69, Mattoon 58
St. Anthony 48, Casey-Westfield 42
Decatur LSA 64, Argenta-Oreana 35
MacArthur 73, Eisenhower 53
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 62, Chrisman 56
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 47, Lexington 38
Normal U-High 44, Glenwood 33
Jacksonville 54, Rochester 33
Lincoln 72, Taylorville 46
Monticello 57, Olympia 45
Newton 58, Neoga 48
Vandalia 70, Pana 66 F/OT
Pontiac 69, Rantoul 54
Sacred Heart-Griffin 64, Southeast 62
Bloomington Central Catholic 62, St. Joseph-Ogden 53
St. Teresa 54, Shelbyville 45
Prairie Central 79, St. Thomas More 69
Salt Fork 70, Westville 45
Schlarman 67, Oakwood 59
Lanphier 65, Springfield 54
Tuscola 72, Sullivan 41
Unity at Illinois Valley Central
Peoria Richwoods 58, Urbana 55
Villa Grove-Heritage 56, Sangamon Valley 34
Dwight 64, Watseka 59
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL:
CLASS 3A GLENWOOD REGIONAL FINAL:
Rochester 45, Sacred Heart-Griffin 38