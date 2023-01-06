WCIA — Highlights and scores from the first Full Court Friday of the new year with video from a dozen games including wins from Lincoln, Shelbyville, Iroquois West, Salt Fork, Centennial, Urbana, Maroa-Forsyth, St. Teresa, Cerro Gordo-Bement and Blue Ridge.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

APOLLO:

Charleston 56, Mattoon 40

Lincoln 48, Mahomet-Seymour 43

Mt. Zion 59, Effingham 48

BIG TWELVE:

Normal Community 59, Central 41

Urbana 79, Bloomington 70

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT:

Glenwood 68, Eisenhower 47

Normal U-High 47, Lanphier 43

Sacred Heart-Griffin 72, MacArthur 58

Southeast 59, Rochester 53

Jacksonville 55, Springfield 37

CIC:

Meridian @ Central A&M

Clinton 54, Sullivan 35

St. Teresa 58, Warrensburg-Latham 42

Shelbyville 52, Tuscola 31

HEART OF ILLINOIS:

Fisher @ Ridgeview

Tremont 70, GCMS 64

ILLINI PRAIRIE:

Rantoul 70, PBL 31

Monticello 57, Illinois Valley Central 47

LINCOLN PRAIRIE:

Decatur LSA 64, Arcola 56

Heritage 72, ALAH 64

Blue Ridge 55, Cumberland 50

Cerro Gordo/Bement 57, Argenta-Oreana 54 F/2OT

SOUTH CENTRAL:

Pana 56, Staunton 30

VERMILIION VALLEY:

Iroquois West 42, BHRA 40

Oakwood 74, Chrisman 47

Salt Fork 50, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 28

Hoopeston Area 65, Milford 51

Schlarman 43, Watseka 31

NON-CONFERENCE:

Marian Catholic 69, Taylorville 40

Maroa-Forsyth 53, Unity 48