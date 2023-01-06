WCIA — Highlights and scores from the first Full Court Friday of the new year with video from a dozen games including wins from Lincoln, Shelbyville, Iroquois West, Salt Fork, Centennial, Urbana, Maroa-Forsyth, St. Teresa, Cerro Gordo-Bement and Blue Ridge.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
APOLLO:
Charleston 56, Mattoon 40
Lincoln 48, Mahomet-Seymour 43
Mt. Zion 59, Effingham 48
BIG TWELVE:
Normal Community 59, Central 41
Urbana 79, Bloomington 70
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT:
Glenwood 68, Eisenhower 47
Normal U-High 47, Lanphier 43
Sacred Heart-Griffin 72, MacArthur 58
Southeast 59, Rochester 53
Jacksonville 55, Springfield 37
CIC:
Meridian @ Central A&M
Clinton 54, Sullivan 35
St. Teresa 58, Warrensburg-Latham 42
Shelbyville 52, Tuscola 31
HEART OF ILLINOIS:
Fisher @ Ridgeview
Tremont 70, GCMS 64
ILLINI PRAIRIE:
Rantoul 70, PBL 31
Monticello 57, Illinois Valley Central 47
LINCOLN PRAIRIE:
Decatur LSA 64, Arcola 56
Heritage 72, ALAH 64
Blue Ridge 55, Cumberland 50
Cerro Gordo/Bement 57, Argenta-Oreana 54 F/2OT
SOUTH CENTRAL:
Pana 56, Staunton 30
VERMILIION VALLEY:
Iroquois West 42, BHRA 40
Oakwood 74, Chrisman 47
Salt Fork 50, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 28
Hoopeston Area 65, Milford 51
Schlarman 43, Watseka 31
NON-CONFERENCE:
Marian Catholic 69, Taylorville 40
Maroa-Forsyth 53, Unity 48