WCIA — Highlights and scores from Full Court Friday on January 27th including video wins from Salt Fork, Westville, Mt. Zion, Prairie Central, St. Joseph-Ogden, Rantoul, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Lanphier, and the Sacred Heart-Griffin girls.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn 41, Athens 35

Peoria Richwoods 67, Centennial 51

Bloomington 69, Central 56

Charleston 67, Taylorville 36

Chrisman 73, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 58

Normal U-High 58, Eisenhower 41

Heyworth 50, Fisher 36

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 66, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40

Glenwood 55, Jacksonville 42

Salt Fork 42, Iroquois West 38

Lincoln 57, Mattoon 37

MacArthur 62, Rochester 46

Mt. Zion 61, Mahomet-Seymour 40

Milford 64, Schlarman 28

St. Joseph-Ogden 66, Monticello 53

Prairie Central 45, Unity 36

Rantoul 73, Illinois Valley Central 65

Bloomington Central Catholic 64, St. Thomas More 55

Breese Mater Dei 50, Teutopolis 46

Arthur-Okaw Christian 70, Uni High 32

Westville 47, Watseka 45

Springfield City Tournament at BOS Center:

GBB: Springfield 49, Lanphier 31

Lanphier 60, Springfield 55

GBB: Sacred Heart-Griffin 45, Southeast 37

Sacred Heart-Griffin 64, Southeast 49