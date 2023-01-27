WCIA — Highlights and scores from Full Court Friday on January 27th including video wins from Salt Fork, Westville, Mt. Zion, Prairie Central, St. Joseph-Ogden, Rantoul, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Lanphier, and the Sacred Heart-Griffin girls.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Auburn 41, Athens 35
Peoria Richwoods 67, Centennial 51
Bloomington 69, Central 56
Charleston 67, Taylorville 36
Chrisman 73, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 58
Normal U-High 58, Eisenhower 41
Heyworth 50, Fisher 36
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 66, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40
Glenwood 55, Jacksonville 42
Salt Fork 42, Iroquois West 38
Lincoln 57, Mattoon 37
MacArthur 62, Rochester 46
Mt. Zion 61, Mahomet-Seymour 40
Milford 64, Schlarman 28
St. Joseph-Ogden 66, Monticello 53
Prairie Central 45, Unity 36
Rantoul 73, Illinois Valley Central 65
Bloomington Central Catholic 64, St. Thomas More 55
Breese Mater Dei 50, Teutopolis 46
Arthur-Okaw Christian 70, Uni High 32
Westville 47, Watseka 45
Springfield City Tournament at BOS Center:
GBB: Springfield 49, Lanphier 31
Lanphier 60, Springfield 55
GBB: Sacred Heart-Griffin 45, Southeast 37
Sacred Heart-Griffin 64, Southeast 49