WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball in the second Full Court Friday of the season with video from nine different games across the area including wins from Centennial, Monticello, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Bismark-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston, MacArthur, Lincoln, Okaw Valley and Arcola.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Centennial 62, Central 51 

Warrensburg-Latham 57, Central A&M 34 

Clinton 87, Shelbyville 72 

Eisenhower 47, Springfield 41 

MacArthur 47, Glenwood 46 (OT) 

Lincoln 55, Lanphier 54 

Rochester 53, Sacred Heart-Griffin 51  

Unity 63, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31 

Monticello 58, Bloomington Central Catholic 53 

Arcola 64, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 45  

Argenta-Oreana 69, Heritage 36 

Cerro Gordo/Bement 66, Unity Christian 24 

Okaw Valley 72, Villa Grove 60 

Auburn 51, New Berlin 38 

St. Anthony 78, Breese Mater Dei 45 

North Central (IN) 51, Paris 48 

Normal West vs. Danville  POSTPONED 

Peoria Notre Dame vs. Urbana  POSTPONED 

Rantoul vs. Prairie Central  POSTPONED 

Pontiac vs. St. Joseph-Ogden  POSTPONED 

St. Thomas More vs. Illinois Valley Central  POSTPONED 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 50, Armstrong 33 

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 48, Oakwood 40 

Hoopeston 51, Westville 36 