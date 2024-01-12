WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball in the second Full Court Friday of the season with video from nine different games across the area including wins from Centennial, Monticello, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Bismark-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston, MacArthur, Lincoln, Okaw Valley and Arcola.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Centennial 62, Central 51
Warrensburg-Latham 57, Central A&M 34
Clinton 87, Shelbyville 72
Eisenhower 47, Springfield 41
MacArthur 47, Glenwood 46 (OT)
Lincoln 55, Lanphier 54
Rochester 53, Sacred Heart-Griffin 51
Unity 63, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31
Monticello 58, Bloomington Central Catholic 53
Arcola 64, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 45
Argenta-Oreana 69, Heritage 36
Cerro Gordo/Bement 66, Unity Christian 24
Okaw Valley 72, Villa Grove 60
Auburn 51, New Berlin 38
St. Anthony 78, Breese Mater Dei 45
North Central (IN) 51, Paris 48
Normal West vs. Danville POSTPONED
Peoria Notre Dame vs. Urbana POSTPONED
Rantoul vs. Prairie Central POSTPONED
Pontiac vs. St. Joseph-Ogden POSTPONED
St. Thomas More vs. Illinois Valley Central POSTPONED
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 50, Armstrong 33
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 48, Oakwood 40
Hoopeston 51, Westville 36