WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball in the second Full Court Friday of the season with video from nine different games across the area including wins from Centennial, Monticello, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Bismark-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston, MacArthur, Lincoln, Okaw Valley and Arcola.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Centennial 62, Central 51

Warrensburg-Latham 57, Central A&M 34

Clinton 87, Shelbyville 72

Eisenhower 47, Springfield 41

MacArthur 47, Glenwood 46 (OT)

Lincoln 55, Lanphier 54

Rochester 53, Sacred Heart-Griffin 51

Unity 63, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31

Monticello 58, Bloomington Central Catholic 53

Arcola 64, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 45

Argenta-Oreana 69, Heritage 36

Cerro Gordo/Bement 66, Unity Christian 24

Okaw Valley 72, Villa Grove 60

Auburn 51, New Berlin 38

St. Anthony 78, Breese Mater Dei 45

North Central (IN) 51, Paris 48

Normal West vs. Danville POSTPONED

Peoria Notre Dame vs. Urbana POSTPONED

Rantoul vs. Prairie Central POSTPONED

Pontiac vs. St. Joseph-Ogden POSTPONED

St. Thomas More vs. Illinois Valley Central POSTPONED

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 50, Armstrong 33

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 48, Oakwood 40

Hoopeston 51, Westville 36