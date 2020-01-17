Full Court Friday Games Postponed

WCIA — Impending bad weather is forcing dozens of high school basketball games around the area to be postponed. We’ve got a list of rescheduled games and those still on.
CONFIRMED GAMES STILL ON:
Centennial vs. Central
Monticello vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5:30 start Varsity only
Unity vs. Bloomington Central Catholic 5:30 JV start
Breese Mater Dei vs. Effingham St. Anthony
Georgetown Notre Dame De La Salette vs. St. Thomas More
Clifton Central vs. Cissna Park
St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Teutopolis
GAMES POSTPONED:
Clinton vs. Central A&M PPD
Lincoln vs. Charleston PPD
Peoria Notre Dame vs. Danville PPD
Effingham vs. Mahomet-Seymour PPD
Rochester vs. Glenwood PPD
Tri-County vs. Blue Ridge PPD
Jacksonville vs. MacArthur PPD
Maroa-Forsyth vs. Illini Central PPD
Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Quincy Notre Dame PPD
Shelbyville vs. Tuscola PPD
Bloomington vs. Urbana PPD
Chrisman vs. Cerro Gordo-Bement PPD
Argenta-Oreana vs. Villa Grove-Heritage PPD
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Heyworth PPD
Sangamon Valley vs. Okaw Valley PPD
Arcola vs. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond PPD
Warrensburg-Latham vs. Sullivan PPD
Rantoul vs. Mattoon THU, 7:30p