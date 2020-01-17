Full Court Friday Games Postponed

WCIA — Impending bad weather is forcing dozens of high school basketball games around the area to be postponed. We’ve got a list of rescheduled games and those still on.

CONFIRMED GAMES STILL ON:

Centennial vs. Central

Monticello vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5:30 start Varsity only

Unity vs. Bloomington Central Catholic 5:30 JV start

Breese Mater Dei vs. Effingham St. Anthony

Georgetown Notre Dame De La Salette vs. St. Thomas More

Clifton Central vs. Cissna Park

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Teutopolis

GAMES POSTPONED:

Clinton vs. Central A&M PPD

Lincoln vs. Charleston PPD

Peoria Notre Dame vs. Danville PPD

Effingham vs. Mahomet-Seymour PPD

Rochester vs. Glenwood PPD

Tri-County vs. Blue Ridge PPD

Jacksonville vs. MacArthur PPD

Maroa-Forsyth vs. Illini Central PPD

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Quincy Notre Dame PPD

Shelbyville vs. Tuscola PPD

Bloomington vs. Urbana PPD

Chrisman vs. Cerro Gordo-Bement PPD

Argenta-Oreana vs. Villa Grove-Heritage PPD

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Heyworth PPD

Sangamon Valley vs. Okaw Valley PPD

Arcola vs. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond PPD

Warrensburg-Latham vs. Sullivan PPD

Rantoul vs. Mattoon THU, 7:30p