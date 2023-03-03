WCIA — Watch highlights, reaction and see all the scores from the final Full Court Friday of the season with sectional titles up for grabs across the area. Video from five games including Tuscola’s four overtime win at Altamont, Prairie Central’s loss to rival Pontiac, Teutopolis’ double-digit victory over Lawrenceville and Sacred Heart-Griffin’s title taking down MacArthur.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Class 1A Altamont Sectional Championship
Tuscola 72, Altamont 68 F/4OT
Class 1A Hardin Calhoun Sectional Championship
Gibault Catholic 58, Springfield Calvary 56
Class 2A Herscher Sectional Championship
Pontiac 53, Prairie Central 48
Class 2A Newton Sectional Championship
Teutopolis 61, Lawrenceville 54
Class 3A MacArthur Sectional Championship
Sacred Heart-Griffin 75, MacArthur 62
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Class 3A State Semifinals
Lincoln 76, Deerfield 56