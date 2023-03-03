WCIA — Watch highlights, reaction and see all the scores from the final Full Court Friday of the season with sectional titles up for grabs across the area. Video from five games including Tuscola’s four overtime win at Altamont, Prairie Central’s loss to rival Pontiac, Teutopolis’ double-digit victory over Lawrenceville and Sacred Heart-Griffin’s title taking down MacArthur.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Class 1A Altamont Sectional Championship

Tuscola 72, Altamont 68 F/4OT

Class 1A Hardin Calhoun Sectional Championship

Gibault Catholic 58, Springfield Calvary 56

Class 2A Herscher Sectional Championship

Pontiac 53, Prairie Central 48

Class 2A Newton Sectional Championship

Teutopolis 61, Lawrenceville 54

Class 3A MacArthur Sectional Championship

Sacred Heart-Griffin 75, MacArthur 62

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Class 3A State Semifinals

Lincoln 76, Deerfield 56