CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Anthony Cowan Jr. scored a game high 20 points to lead No. 9 Maryland to a 75-66 win over No. 20 Illinois Friday night at State Farm Center.

The Illini (16-7, 8-4 B1G) got out to a great start, leading 31-17 with 8:35 to play in the first half but the Terrapins (19-4, 9-3) closed the opening 20 minutes on a 25-9 run to only trail by two at the break. It took Illinois eight minutes to score its first field goal in the second half and despite a late push, the Illini didn't lead again after the 17 minute mark.