Full Court Friday (2-5-21)

(WCIA) — Full Court Friday is finally back! After all high school sports were shut down in March, it’s been nearly a year since Full Court Friday has been on the airwaves. In our first showcase of the year, we have highlights and scores from 12 different games around the area, including wins from _____.
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES:
Arcola 55, Argenta-Orena 34
Schlarman 73, Armstrong-Potomac 68
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 48, Westville 17
Sangamon Valley 47, Blue Ridge 32
Charleston 65, Mt. Zion 48
Oakwood 67, Cissna Park 42
Clifton Central 50, Herscher 45
Sacred Heart-Griffin 82, Riverton 29
New Berlin 51, Jacksonville Routt 41
Milford 57, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 52
Tri-Valley 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40
Pleasant Plains 43, Nokomis 35
St. Thomas More 55, Iroquois West 51
Lincoln 43, Teutopolis 37
Mattoon 69, Mahomet-Seymour 58
Tuscola 58, Warrensburg-Latham 38
Paris 67, Unity 33