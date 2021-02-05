Full Court Friday (2-5-21)

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois basketball is getting ready to face Wisconsin on Saturday, but they haven't looked far beyond that.

The future still remains uncertain for the Illini and the Big Ten, with many programs in the league pausing their seasons due to COVID-19. As teams scramble to re-schedule games before the end of the regular season, there are more questions than answers when it comes to crowing a Big Ten champion--especially if all their games aren't able to be played.