Full Court Friday (2-28-20)

Illinois basketball assures itself a winning Big Ten record for the first time in a decade after taking down Northwestern 74-66 in Evanston Thursday night. Alan Griffin powered the Illini (19-9, 11-6 B1G) with a career high 24 points, Ayo Dosunmu added 21 and Kofi Cockburn netted his program freshman best 12th double-double of the year in the win.