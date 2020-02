Full Court Friday (2-14-20)

DANVILLE (WCIA) -- Illinois football players Marquez Beason and Sydney Brown spent part of their Valentine's Day spreading some love. The two defensive backs, along with Illinois football director of man development Jake Zweig, passed out cards, footballs and other Illini gear to veterans at the VA Hospital in Danville Friday afternoon.

"Just by walking in, we see the smile on their faces, so it's just exciting to see new faces, and it's just a good feeling to give back," Beason said.