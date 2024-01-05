WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball in the first Full Court Friday of the new year with video from 10 different games across the area including wins from Shelbyville, Mt. Zion, Mattoon, Unity, Prairie Central, Monticello, Centennial and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arcola 64, Argenta-Oreana 26
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 42, Cerro Gordo-Bement 37
Auburn 53, South County 47
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 67, Iroquois West 31
Centennial 58, Danville 42
Normal Community 70, Central 36
Meridian 63, Central A&M 35
Mattoon 52, Charleston 47
Oakwood 74, Chrisman 23
Armstrong-Potomac 61, Cissna Park 41
Clifton Central 49, Donovan 37
Mt. Zion 69, Effingham 27
Rochester 54, Eisenhower 51
Salt Fork 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52, Eureka 46
Lincoln 40, Glenwood 36
Okaw Valley 74, Heritage 37
Hoopeston Area 59, Milford 42
Lanphier 61, Jacksonville 58
Unity 75, Maroa-Forsyth 44
Monticello 77, Illinois Valley Central 64
Casey-Westfield 59, Paris 36
Rantoul 42, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 23
Quincy Notre Dame 50, Pittsfield 31
Prairie Central 48, St. Thomas More 41
Southeast 80, Sacred Heart-Griffin 52
Warrensburg-Latham 55, St. Teresa 42
Watseka 66, Schlarman 53
Shelbyville 53, Tuscola 49
Normal U-High 57, Springfield 39
Macomb 63, Taylorville 45
Urbana 65, Bloomington 38
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 40, Cerro Gordo-Bement 32