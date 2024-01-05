WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball in the first Full Court Friday of the new year with video from 10 different games across the area including wins from Shelbyville, Mt. Zion, Mattoon, Unity, Prairie Central, Monticello, Centennial and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arcola 64, Argenta-Oreana 26

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 42, Cerro Gordo-Bement 37

Auburn 53, South County 47

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 67, Iroquois West 31

Centennial 58, Danville 42

Normal Community 70, Central 36

Meridian 63, Central A&M 35

Mattoon 52, Charleston 47

Oakwood 74, Chrisman 23

Armstrong-Potomac 61, Cissna Park 41

Clifton Central 49, Donovan 37

Mt. Zion 69, Effingham 27

Rochester 54, Eisenhower 51

Salt Fork 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52, Eureka 46

Lincoln 40, Glenwood 36

Okaw Valley 74, Heritage 37

Hoopeston Area 59, Milford 42

Lanphier 61, Jacksonville 58

Unity 75, Maroa-Forsyth 44

Monticello 77, Illinois Valley Central 64

Casey-Westfield 59, Paris 36

Rantoul 42, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 23

Quincy Notre Dame 50, Pittsfield 31

Prairie Central 48, St. Thomas More 41

Southeast 80, Sacred Heart-Griffin 52

Warrensburg-Latham 55, St. Teresa 42

Watseka 66, Schlarman 53

Shelbyville 53, Tuscola 49

Normal U-High 57, Springfield 39

Macomb 63, Taylorville 45

Urbana 65, Bloomington 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 40, Cerro Gordo-Bement 32