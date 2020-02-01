Full Court Friday (1-31-20)

WCIA — Highlights, interviews and all the scores from around the area on Full Court Friday including video wins from Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, St. Joseph-Ogden, Danville, Central, Mattoon, Mt. Zion, Cissna Park, MacArthur, Riverton and North Mac.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL:
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56, Tuscola 39
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 61, Westville 28
Danville 72, Centennial 61
Central 67, Peoria Manual 61
Mattoon 67, Charleston 43
Cissna Park 64, Watseka 47
Mt. Zion 50, Effingham 44
Lanphier 69, Eisenhower 48
Heyworth 83, Fisher 79 F/OT
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 57, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 29
MacArthur 61, Glenwood 58 F/OT
Salt Fork 51, Hoopeston Area 32
Sacred Heart-Griffin 62, Jacksonville 44
Auburn 60, South County 44
Lincoln 66, Mahomet-Seymour 36
New Berlin 48, Maroa-Forsyth 36
Milford 54, Oakwood 49
Pontiac 65, Monticello 63
Riverton 45, Mt. Pulaski 35
Pana 56, Greenville 45
Bloomington Central Catholic 75, Rantoul 56
Southeast 73, Rochester 44
St. Joseph-Ogden 56, Prairie Central 49
Illinois Valley Central 66, St. Thomas More 61
Normal U-High 53, Springfield 47
Olympia 55, Unity 53
North Mac 62, Williamsville 53
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL:
Schlarman 67, DeLand-Weldon 22