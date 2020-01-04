Breaking News
Resigning county treasurer: “Politics have changed”

Full Court Friday (1-3-20)

Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WCIA — Highlights and scores from across the area including wins from Teutopolis, Tuscola, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, St. Joseph-Ogden, Paris, Villa Grove-Heritage, St. Teresa, Cerro Gordo-Bement, Neoga, Salt Fork and Glenwood.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL:

Teutopolis 66, Effingham 57

Tuscola 68, Arcola 42

Paris 49, Unity 47

St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Cissna Park 51

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 78, Rantoul 40

Charleston 71, Newton 62

Salt Fork 59, Uni High 45

St. Teresa 60, Williamsville 46

Neoga 63, Shelbyville 59

Maroa-Forsyth 55, Decatur LSA 54 F/2 OT

LeRoy 76, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51

Villa Grove-Heritage 67, Chrisman 45

Cerro Gordo-Bement 39, Sullivan 35

Okaw Valley 47, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 30

PORTA 67, Illini Bluffs 45

Glenwood 54, Pekin 47

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss