Full Court Friday (1-3-20)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from across the area including wins from Teutopolis, Tuscola, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, St. Joseph-Ogden, Paris, Villa Grove-Heritage, St. Teresa, Cerro Gordo-Bement, Neoga, Salt Fork and Glenwood.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL:
Teutopolis 66, Effingham 57
Tuscola 68, Arcola 42
Paris 49, Unity 47
St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Cissna Park 51
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 78, Rantoul 40
Charleston 71, Newton 62
Salt Fork 59, Uni High 45
St. Teresa 60, Williamsville 46
Neoga 63, Shelbyville 59
Maroa-Forsyth 55, Decatur LSA 54 F/2 OT
LeRoy 76, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51
Villa Grove-Heritage 67, Chrisman 45
Cerro Gordo-Bement 39, Sullivan 35
Okaw Valley 47, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 30
PORTA 67, Illini Bluffs 45
Glenwood 54, Pekin 47