Full Court Friday (1-24-20)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Full Court Friday on January 24th including wins from Urbana, Tuscola, Central A&M, Mahomet-Seymour, Lincoln, Judah Christian, Sacred Heart-Griffin and Lanphier boys’ basketball. Plus the Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin girls’ basketball team wins the Vermilion County tournament title, with Salt Fork coming in third.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL:
Urbana 66, Centennial 60
Peoria Richwoods 63, Danville 56
Central A&M 74, St. Teresa 52
Tuscola 59, Warrensburg-Latham 48
Decatur LSA 51, Sangamon Valley 21
Villa Grove-Heritage 55, Cerro Gordo-Bement 54
Tri-County 73, Blue Ridge 52
Cumberland 48, Argenta-Oreana 24
Riverton 62, Athens 38
Auburn 60, Maroa-Forsyth 46
Cissna Park 52, Dwight 40
Clinton 35, Sullivan 31
St. Anthony 59, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 24
Glenwood 52, Eisenhower 45
South Wilmington 48, Iroquois West 45
Normal U-High 51, Jacksonville 34
Judah Christian 89, Decatur Christian 41
Lincoln 60, Morton 39
MacArthur 77, Rochester 56
Sacred Heart-Griffin 84, Southeast 65
Lanphier 62, Springfield 60
Mahomet-Seymour 63, Dunlap 62
Meridian 67, Shelbyville 59
Prairie Central 66, Monticello 54
Illinois Valley Central 63, Rantoul 59
St. Joseph-Ogden 61, Olympia 30
Watseka 53, Momence 50
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL:
Vermilion County Tournament:
1st Place: Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 33, Oakwood 19
3rd Place: Salt Fork 31, Hoopeston Area 30
5th Place: Westville 36, Armstrong-Potomac 29